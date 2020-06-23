Junior Blues prepare up for repeat

They're not back on the mats yet.

"We're not the only team that's not able to practice right now." Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker said.

"It's going to be a little difficult because we haven't been able to go into the mat room." Washburn Rural wrestler Daija Anderson said.

"It's basically a level playing field for pretty much everybody out there." Coach Parker said.

"Hopefully we can pick quickly and do better." Anderson said.

Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker instructed the Junior Blues girls wrestling team on June 23, 2020.

But it sure feels good to be back with the team.

"It's really nice to come back. We all kind of miss the team." Anderson said.

"It's awesome. I missed everybody so much." Coach Parker said.

"We all became a family. It was kind of bad because I felt like we got torn apart." Anderson said.

Washburn Rural's state championship winning girls wrestling team is back in the gym - preparing for a repeat.

"The minute we all heard we can come back and practice, I believe everyone showed up and was excited and ready to go." Anderson said.

"With this group of girls, if I told them to do something, they'd do it. If I told them to show up for weights they'd do it. If I told them to do a workout at home, they'd do it." Coach Parker said.

In the midst of a pandemic, grappling practice can be challenging when 6 feet of separation is required.

"I told the girls in the beginning we can only control what we can control. And we can't control the rules on whether or not we can be in close contact with each other, but we can control whether or not we show up every day and do our strength, our cardio, our flexibility." Coach Parker said.

But - a virus can't take away valuable time spent team building.

"I admire them. I love them for coming out and doing something they don't technically have to do because it makes not only themselves better, but the people next to them." Coach Parker said.

"I think we're all very excited to continue on building girls wrestling as a name not just for Washburn but for other schools too. To make it more popular." Anderson said.