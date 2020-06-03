Jordy Nelson, Darren Sproles, Drew Gooden and others inducted into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2020. All athletes will be inducted on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Kansas Star Casino.

In a press release sent out by the KSHOF, these are the following members of the Class of 2020.

Former Jayhawk Drew Gooden will be welcomed into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame. Gooden was a two-time All-Big 12 selection at KU in 2001 and 2002. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2002. He played a huge role in the Jayhawks squad that went undefeated (16-0) in Big 12 play, the only team to do so in the history of the conference.

Gooden was drafted fourth overall in the first round of the 2002 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. He played 14 professional seasons with the Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards. He ended his NBA career with 8,653 points, 896 assists, 544 steals, 474 blocks, 5,618 rebounds, in 790 games played. Gooden’s KU jersey was retired in 2003 and he has also been an inducted into the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame located in the Booth Family Hall of Athletics.

Former Kansas State wide receiver Jordy Nelson was inducted. Nelson, a native of Leonardville, Kansas and a graduate of Riley County High School, was a wide receiver for K-State from 2005-07. There he became a consensus All-American selection and a Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2007. Nelson was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the second round in the 2008 NFL Draft. He played 11 seasons in the NFL, finishing with 613 receptions, 8,587 yards and 72 touchdown receptions. He caught 9 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Packers Super Bowl XLV win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Terence Newman, a product of Salina, Kansas, was a four-year letter winner for K-State football and a three-time letter winner for K-State track and field from 1999-02. Newman was a two-time All-Big 12 Conference selection (first team in 2002 and second team in 2001) on the gridiron.

In a dominant 2002 season, Newman was named a consensus All-American, collected the Thorpe Award as the nation's top collegiate defensive back and was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

On the track, Newman was a three-time All-American, the 2002 Big 12 Indoor Performer of the Year and three-time Big 12 Conference champion.

At the conclusion of his collegiate career, Newman was drafted fifth overall in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys beginning a 15-year NFL career with stops with the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings.

Newman completed his professional career with 42 interceptions, 183 passes defended, 11 fumble recoveries and 879 combined tackles. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection in 2007 and 2009.

Darren Sproles is one of the more dominant players to ever play for the Wildcats. The Olathe, Kansas product played in Manhattan from 2001-04. Sproles was an All-American in 2003 where he finished fifth for the Heisman Trophy and was a finalist for the Doak Walker award.

At the conclusion of his career, Sproles owned the school records for single game rushing attempts with 43, single game rushing yardage with 292, single season rushing yardage with 1,986, career

rushing attempts with 815, and career rushing yardage with 4,979. Led NCAA in all-purpose yards per game in 2004 with 187.91.

Following his time in Manhattan, Sproles was drafted in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. Sproles concluded a 14-year NFL career following the 2019 season which included stints with the Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

Sproles ended his career as a three-time Pro Bowl selection in 2014, 2015, and 2016. His career professional totals included: 3,552 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns, 4,840 receiving yards, 32 receiving touchdowns, seven punt return touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns. He ranks fifth in career all-purpose yards with 19,696 yards.

Also inducted into the Hall of Fame is Emporia State's Heather Leverington. Leverington became one of the most dominant NCAA Division II shot put throwers ever. The Lady Hornet was a five-time National Champion in shot put and a seven time All-American. She holds the Emporia State and MIAA record in indoor and outdoor shot put.

Other members of the KSHOF Class of 2020 includes five-time NCAA track and field All-American and Olympic heptathlete Kym Carter Begel from Wichita; three-time Wichita State baseball All-American selection and thirteen-year MLB veteran Case Blake; two-time K-State track All-American selection and Olympian in the decathlon Steve Fritz from Gypsum; two-time All-Big East basketball selection and nine-year NBA veteran, Adrian Griffin from Wichita; and champion skeet shooter and 1964 Olympic bronze medalist, Bill Morris from Russell.