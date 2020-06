Topeka-native pro golfer Gary Woodland finished round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge tied for the lead (-12). He shot (-4) on Saturday.

The former Jayhawk is now in a five-way tie for first with Justin Thomas, Branden Grace, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

Woodland came into the day at (-8). He birdied five holes and bogeyed once.

The fourth round starts on Sunday.