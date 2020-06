Topeka-native pro golfer Gary Woodland finished the Charles Schwab Challenge ninth overall. Woodland ended the tournament (-12).

It's the former Jayhawk's fifth Top 10 finish of the season. His second in a row.

This was the first major golf tournament since the coronavirus pandemic canceled most sporting events.

Daniel Berger won the Charles Schwab Challenge after Collin Morikawa missed a short putt in a playoff showdown.