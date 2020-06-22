Emporia NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer stands with Bubba Wallace

Emporia-native NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer posted on twitter saying he will ride with fellow driver Bubba Wallace.

"I'll race with him on Sunday and ride with him on a Monday." Bowyer said. "I do this because he’s family, our NASCAR family!!! It’s hard for me to comprehend all this, but one thing is for sure...When you f*ck with family you’re f*cking with us all."

Social media posts went viral recently saying that Wallace, who is the only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit, found a noose hanging outside his stall at a NASCAR garage.

Wallace has been an outspoken figure during the Black Lives Matter movement. He had previously called upon NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, which was soon banned on June 10.

NASCAR released a statement following the discovery of the noose saying in part:

"We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport."