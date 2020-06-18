ESU's Taysean Goodwin wins honorary ESPY

Emporia State All-American track star Taysean Goodwin won an honorary ESPY for Male Small College Athlete of the Year.

Sports Radio 810 WHB presented Goodwin with the award.

Goodwin's senior season was cut short before the Division-II 2020 Outdoor Track and Field Championships due to the coronavirus pandemic. He finished his career as one of the most decorated sprinters in Emporia State history.

He was the high point scorer at the 2020 MIAA Indoor championships and holds five school records - 21.13 in the indoor 200m, 46.65 in the indoor and 46.30 in the outdoor 400m, and 3:11.26 in the indoor and 3:08.69 in the outdoor 4x400m relay. He is a 12-time All-American for the Hornets.