Christianna Carr finds her voice

"How do you imagine yourself dying?" Peyton Williams said. "How many times do you think about death on your morning jog? How often do you worry about getting shot within your own home? When you're pulled over?"

K-State women's basketball guard Christianna Carr (43) sits on the steps of the Kansas State Capitol. She participated in a peaceful protest in Topeka, Kansas on May 30, 2020.

These are the words of one teammate standing with another.

"When I think about the above questions, I see my privilege reflected in the answers. It is a privilege for me not to have to think about those things." Williams said.

"There are some people who are afraid to speak up, but they need to." Christianna Carr said. "To see Peyton speak up on that topic really meant a lot to me"

Christianna Carr can't get the image of George Floyd's death out of her mind.

"I watched the video a whole bunch of times," Carr said. "I just watched it from just listening to his voice, watching the other people's reactions, watching the police's reactions. Um, I mean, I cried a lot watching a video. It was, it was a really hard video to watch."

As the conversation developed in the national spotlight, she felt inspired to add her voice.

"You don't have to know who I am, but you happen to come across this tweet." Carr said. "So now you know who I am and hopefully this tweet will change your mind about things that was kinda my mindset."

She next took the conversation from twitter to the real world.

"Then I went to the Topeka protest and I was kinda like, okay, I was, I was in the back holding my sign." Carr said. "I was with my friends and something kind of just told me like, Hey, move forward. And then I was standing next to all the group of the people that were speaking. And I was, I was standing up there facing the crowd and I was just looking at how many people were there. And once we started marching. I turned to my friend and I was like, do you think I should start a chat? And she was like, I'm with you all the way, if you decide to do it. And so I was like, I mean, shoot, I can yell this lot on a basketball court. So I might as well use it for something else too. And so I started chanting and people were following along and, and that's where I really feel like I found my voice."

As she found her voice, she found another friend. Her teammate.

"You know, it was an accident that we ran into each other at the Capitol." Williams said.

"My phone buzzed and it was Peyton. She texts me and goes, "I see you." Carr said.

"I saw her at the front. Um, she was right up there in the thick of it." Williams said.

"And I just see two big hands shoot up and wave. And I was like, Oh my goodness." Carr said.

"She's found her voice in a lot of this and it's really awesome to see her and, uh, leading in that way." Williams said.

Standing together off the court, in a battle one has always known, and the other is still learning.

"It's important to not be indifferent during this time. It's important to show your solidarity and show your support and to use your voice during this time, especially as a White American." Williams said.

The hope is that everyone will join their team.

""I'm more than just somebody who just plays for K state." Carr said. "I'm more than just a person behind the number. I'm more than just a black student athlete. I have struggles. That would be the biggest thing that I would say to take away from all of this is that you need to focus on stuff outside of just sports. You need, you need to care outside of sports too."