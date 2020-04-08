Chiefs DT Chris Jones sends postcards to Special Olympics Kansas athletes

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Tackle Chris Jones will be sending 1,200 postcards to Special Olympics athletes in Kansas sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so excited to have Chris join us in our efforts to lift athlete’s spirits during this unprecedented time,” said Heather Waters, Special Olympics Kansas spokesperson. “Our athletes are struggling with isolation and missing opportunities to train and compete with their teammates. Getting a postcard from Chris is going to lift a lot of athletes.”

Jones is partnering with the Lifted Campaign. It allows anyone to purchase a postcard and leave a personalized message for a Special Olympics athlete in Kansas. Volunteers are handwriting the messages on cards that are mailed out to athletes around the state.

The campaign's goal was to have a postcard sent out to 4,300 athletes throughout Kansas.

More information about this campaign can be found at ksso.org/lifted.