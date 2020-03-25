Cartier Diarra to leave Kansas State

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber, right, sends in guard Cartier Diarra (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra will transfer to another program for his final year of eligibility.

“Cartier has informed me of his desire to test his pro basketball opportunities with the option to transfer to another school for his final season of eligibility." Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. "I’m supportive of Cartier’s decision and appreciate the time he has given this program the last four years. He has been a part of many great moments here. We look forward to him graduating this spring and pursuing his dream of playing pro basketball.”

Diarra was second on the team in points scored per game, averaging 13.3 a contest. He also led the team with 4.2 assists per game. The Wildcats ended the season 11-21.

 