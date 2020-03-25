Cartier Diarra to leave Kansas State

Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra will transfer to another program for his final year of eligibility.

“Cartier has informed me of his desire to test his pro basketball opportunities with the option to transfer to another school for his final season of eligibility." Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. "I’m supportive of Cartier’s decision and appreciate the time he has given this program the last four years. He has been a part of many great moments here. We look forward to him graduating this spring and pursuing his dream of playing pro basketball.”

Diarra was second on the team in points scored per game, averaging 13.3 a contest. He also led the team with 4.2 assists per game. The Wildcats ended the season 11-21.