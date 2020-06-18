Bill Self "considering legal action" against NCAA

An ESPN report says that Kansas head men's basketball coach Bill Self is considering legal action against the NCAA.

The report says ESPN obtained a letter from Self's attorney, Scott Tompsett, via an open records request.

The letter was sent to NCAA vice president of legal affairs and general counsel Scott Bearby on June 12. It's intent was to "formally put the NCAA on notice of Mr. Self's current and prospective claims against the NCAA relating to the NCAA's infractions investigation of the KU men's basketball program and Mr. Self."

"Without limiting Mr. Self's claims, he is considering bringing legal action against the NCAA and NCAA officers, employees and representatives for negligence, breach of contract, defamation, fraud, tortious interference with contract and tortious interference with prospective contract," Tompsett wrote.

The ESPN report mentions it made attempts to reach Self and the NCAA and no further comment was given.

Back in September 2019, the NCAA charged KU men's basketball with multiple Level I violations, including lack of institutional control and a head coaching responsibility charge for Bill Self.

It's allegations focus on KU basketball's relationship with former Adidas outside consultant TJ Gassnola and former Adidas director of global sports marketing Jim Gatto, as well as other representatives. There are three Level I violations from instances involving them.

In the Institution's official response to the allegations, KU said the facts don't support the allegations and the university would challenge the NCAA's ruling.

The NCAA said in early May that that both Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend embraced, welcomed and encouraged Adidas representatives "impermissible involvement."