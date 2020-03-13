Big 12 cancels all spring competitions and suspends practices

After more concern surround the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Big 12 Conference announced in a statement that "all organized team activities" have been suspended until March 29. In addition, "all conference and non-conference competitions" through the end of the academic year will be cancelled. That includes spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.

The conference specified that this included "organized or voluntary" events, like team and individual practices and meetings.

“We must continue to emphasize the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and University community,” Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor said. “I know this is a very difficult time for our teams and student-athletes, and even our fans, but we all have to do our part in helping make our community, state and nation as safe as possible. As we have stated before, this is a very serious and fluid situation with many layers and we will continue to work closely with appropriate medical professionals, the Big 12 Conference and our University administration to monitor the situation.”

Earlier today, the NCAA announced that Division-I athletes competing in spring sports would be given a year of eligibility back. Soon after, Division-II athletes competing in spring sports were also given a year of eligibility back.