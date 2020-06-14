Adam Head wins TGA City Match Play Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Longtime local golfer Adam Head finally hoisted the TGA City Match Play Championship title.
Head faced off with Luke Leonetti in the final round. Head won 6 and 4 over Leonetti.
It's the first time Head has won the Championship.
"It feels really good. Getting close every year and not actually following through." Head said. "It's a rough one. But, today, I was fortunate enough to come away with it and come away with the win."
Scot Duddy won the President's Flight Trophy over Grant Askew.