Adam Head wins TGA City Match Play Championship

Longtime local golfer Adam Head finally hoisted the TGA City Match Play Championship title.

Head faced off with Luke Leonetti in the final round. Head won 6 and 4 over Leonetti.

It's the first time Head has won the Championship.

"It feels really good. Getting close every year and not actually following through." Head said. "It's a rough one. But, today, I was fortunate enough to come away with it and come away with the win."

Scot Duddy won the President's Flight Trophy over Grant Askew.

