4 more KSU football players test positive for COVID-19

Riley County Health Department has confirmed that four more Kansas State football players have tested positive for the coronavirus. This is a day after Kansas State confirmed two positive cases of the coronavirus.

Vivienne Uccello, public information officer for the Manhattan City Government, has said that all of the confirmed cases contracted the virus out of state. No information has been given yet on whether these athletes came into contact with others and spread the virus.

This brings the total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the KSU athletic department to 6 student-athletes.