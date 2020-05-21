Construction on US-24 scheduled until July

US-24 travelers will face extra driving time for the foreseeable future.

Kansas Department of Transportation will be completing an overlay on US-24 which will be closing ramps and lanes to complete the work.

The project starts just west of the Rochester/US-24 intersection and ends just east of Menoken/US-24 intersections.

Traffic will be controlled with lane closures and ramp closures in the work zone. All work will occur during daylight hours and is scheduled to be completed mid to late July.

Drivers will need to prepare for delays, turn restrictions and temporary closures.

