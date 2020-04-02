Police investigating North Topeka shooting

Police continue their investigation into a shooting Wednesday night in North Topeka that sent a man to a local hospital.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of N.W. Harrison.

Police Lt. Ron Ekis said officers responding to the call found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken by ambulance to a Topeka hospital. Ekis said the man's injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests had been reported as of early Thursday.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

