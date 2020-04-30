Double-homicide being investigated as possible self-defense

The incident that resulted in the shooting death of Zennie Vasser Jr. is being investigated as a possible self-defense homicide. Vasser's death is connected to another homicide that occurred on April 28 in the 1400 block of SE 14th Street.

Topeka Police believe Vasser filed a weapon, hitting Mark Edwards, 37, the homicide victim from the 14th street incident. A witness is believed to have fired a weapon in self-defense, striking Vasser. Vasser's body was found in the 1300 block of SE Locust St.