Dodge City's Boot Hill Distillery begins producing hand sanitizer

Boot Hill Distillery in Dodge City begins working double time, making its usual liquor, and now, hand cleanser that meets standards set by the World Health Organization.

"We usually produce beverage alcohol, which is the major ingredient needed for a hand-cleansing product," explains Boot Hill Distillery founder Hayes Kelman.

A bottle of the distillery's vodka has 40 percent alcohol. The hand cleanser doubles that amount. It's made with ethanol, gycerol, hydrogen peroxide and distilled water.

On Sunday, Boot Hill Distillery gave out nearly 4,000 bottles of cleanser. Those bottles got to first responders, medical facilities and anyone else in need.

"We're going to approach this (considering) those who need it worse. We're getting it to them as quick as we can," Kelman says.

Those in need of the hand sanitizer can request a bottle from Boot Hill Distillery by filling out a form on the company's website.