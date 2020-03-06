COVID-19 impacts blood donations in local blood centers

As the coronavirus outbreak grows, it's starting to impact blood donations.

The Community Blood Center is seeing a growing number of cancelled blood drives for the month of March and these cancellations pose a significant threat to the blood supply.

The CDC says receiving blood donations is a critical component of emergency preparedness.

"If we don't have it then, patients can suffer and we have to get that from else where," Cynthia Kerns, manager of Community Blood Center emphasized. "Businesses aren't wanting to bring people in."

75 percent of blood donations come from blood drives that are hosted by schools, organizations and businesses, but the coronavirus outbreak is stalling the supply.

"It has started to affect the blood center and especially mobile drives," Kerns explained. "We had some cancellations of the mobile drives, which creates a shortage for us. We need about 580 units a day to meet the needs of our hospitals. we supply about 65 area hospitals in Kansas and Missouri, we need a constant supply of that."

The CDC says it's important to know that donating blood is safe.

"We take, use universal precaution here, we question all of our donors to ensure that they are healthy in well, no cold, no flu like symptoms, no viruses or that not eligible to donate," Kerns said."We regularly clean surfaces that the public touches. we screen all of our donors to ensure that their healthy and well. Most of, especially repeat donors know that you can not get the virus, the flu, coronavirus, whatever it is from donating."

They say donors are able to donate with confidence knowing that it will not cause any infections.

"What I'm doing is not the important part, it's the person who's going to get my donation, that's the most important in this and the existence of a virus doesn't make that need go away at all," a blood donor, Rebecca Henry said.

Another blood donor, Joy Haney agreed, "a lot of people need platelets, makes a lot of difference. So, no I'm not worried about the outbreak."

Congressman says its not the time to panic, but the time to be prepared.

"The best thing we can do is wash our hands more often, avoid large, large, large groups of people, traveling," Rep. Roger Marshall, 1st District Congressman explained. "I think people need to think a little bit about their traveling, especially traveling overseas, but, going to get a flu shot, if you haven't had a flu shot this year, it would be more impactful than all the preventable majors that we can do right now."

The Community Blood Center says you can't donate if you have been experiencing a cold, sore throat, or flu-like symptoms, but if you are healthy and well, they encourage you to roll up your sleeves and give.