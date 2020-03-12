Topeka Zoo celebrates March with reading, story time

Children are enjoying story time among the animals at the Topeka Zoo this week.

13's Melissa Brunner was the special guest reader Thursday. The zoo is inviting various community members to share stories and encourage reading.

Melissa chose a couple Dr. Seuss books. The children listened, while lions and Red Patas monkeys cast curious glances through the glass.

All this month, the Topeka Zoo also is asking people to donate books. They're already collected more than 300. The books will be given to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka.

Topeka City Manager Brent Trout will be reading at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13 in Camp Cowabunga. The library's Adventure Mobile will be at the zoo from 9 a.m. to Noon Friday.