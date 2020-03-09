Zeppelin wins latest battle of the bands in "Stairway" fight

A federal appeals court has restored a jury verdict that found Led Zeppelin did not steal "Stairway to Heaven".

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed the major win Monday to the classic rockers and dealt a blow to the estate of Randy Wolfe of the band Spirit. The estate claimed that Led Zeppelin's 1971 hit "Stairway to Heaven" was lifted from Spirit's 1968 song "Taurus".

A previous decision had granted Wolfe's estate a new trial, saying that jurors should have heard the recordings of the two songs, and that a judge gave them incorrect instructions. Monday's decision rejected both arguments.

