Youth baseball leagues underway at Ken Berry Field

It’s been quite a while since we've seen any sports, but those days are now behind us.

With social distancing guidelines in place, youth baseball and softball leagues are in action at Ken Berry Field.

Spectators are asked to practice social distancing and the number of players allowed in the dugout has been limited.

Some players were moved out to the bleachers to allow for more space to socially distance themselves.

After the start of the season was delayed by two months, everyone involved is happy to be back out to play ball.

"I'm super excited, these boys and girls that are out here, you know their school year got cancelled, their world got changed. To just get out here on a ball field among their friends is just awesome for the kids to finally do this this year." said Coach Jim Edmiston

"It's really positive I think they just want to get out here and get doing stuff and I think everybody is starting to feel really trapped at home so I think everybody is pretty positive and we're all happy to get out here." said head umpire Neal Hansen.

