Young man helps save neighbor in emergency

St. Marys Police Department says it would like to recognize the heroic actions of a young community member.

On Saturday, June 6, SMPD and EMS say they responded to a call that a resident had fallen and was bleeding badly after being struck on the head. SMPD says that neighbors and first responders were able to help treat the person and get them quickly to the hospital.

As SMPD conducted an investigation at the scene they say it became clear that a quick-thinking young man had a very big role in helping the injured neighbor. Witnesses say the boy had been helping the injured resident with yard work when he the person fall and hit their head.

Witnesses say Ronan, the young man, immediately ran to get help from other neighbors, then stayed with his friend and helped direct first responders while explaining what happened so they could provide proper treatment to the injured party.

SMPD says that it would like to thank Ronan for his quick action and thinking while assisting his neighbor in an emergency.

SMPD says that as a big thank you the Department gave Ronan a Certificate of Appreciation, an SMPD 150 year challenge coin and a gift card to Sugar Creek.

