YWCA says United Way's Day of Giving can impact many lives

United Way's Day of Giving will impact local organizations like Topeka's YWCA.

"being able to have the flexibility to take some of these programs into virtual programs and finding creative ways to still support the families that we serve, we would not be able to do without the funding from United Way," CEO OF YWCA, Kathleen Marker said.

Kathleen Marker says United Way's funding will help improve many lives.

"Through the basic needs grants that we receive we are able to help clients of domestic violence, and sexual violence and small needs that are also very important needs for them," Marker said.

Marker says through United Way's funding they are able to provide basic needs for children through their after school program, "the teachers in the schools are offering additional support for kids, making sure that kids are getting dinner, getting the enrichment that they need, getting the emotional support that they need."

She says YWCA appreciates the support of United Way.

"We could not be able to operate the KAPP program,we would not be able to operate our FEATS at state street without that funding. It means those kids would really be losing out on an opportunity."

More lives can be saved with every contribution.

"I think its really important that the community sees the day of giving as an opportunity to do whatever they can to support the community and know that the United Way is very thoughtfully making sure the funds are being used the best that they can be," Marker said.

The United Way of Greater Topeka is looking to raise $20,000 dollars in a single day for their annual "Day of Giving" campaign.

Day of Giving is Wednesday, June 10th. Find information, here.

