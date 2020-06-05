YMCA of Topeka prepares to reopen pool Monday

As temperatures heat up, some area pools and splash pads are reopening to cool things down.

In Phase III of Shawnee County's reopening plan, swimming pools can operate at 50% capacity.

The YMCA of Topeka spent the past few months upgrading and cleaning their pool, preparing for the day people could once again dive in.

President & CEO John Mugler said, “We are very excited that Shawnee County is allowing us to open our pool.”

With the mass gathering size increasing to 45 Monday, YMCA aquatics classes and open swim will begin.

Mugler said, “We are restricting it to members. The day passes where you can just roll in and pay $5, we’re still going to have that on hold for another week or two.”

The 'Y' is also postponing swim lessons.

“It’s the social distancing that kind of comes into play there if I'm holding the kid or helping them swim," Mugler continued saying, "So, until those other restrictions ease up, I think we’re going to put that back until July.”

He said the pool is a central part of the 'Y's' summer childcare services.

“The kids in our summer day camp are going to be really excited because that’s usually a big part of their day," Mugler added.

He said the main priority in reopening is safety.

"What we're really trying to do is meet the individual where they're at, with their comfort level," Mugler continued saying, "We have restrictions, our staff wears masks, we clean during the day and deep clean at night. Anything we can do to ensure the health of our members is what we're going to do."

Shawnee County Parks & Rec is in the process of hiring lifeguards to open pools June 22nd. However, they will begin swim lessons and aquatic fitness classes Monday, June 8th.

Splash pads at Dornwood and Jackson Parks will also open Monday.