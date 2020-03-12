Wyandotte County man has died from the coronavirus, state emergency declared

Gov. Laura Kelly confirms one person has died from the coronavirus.

She says the man who died was in his 70’s, staying at an assisted living community in Wyandotte County.

He died at a local hospital.

The patient wasn't tested until he was at the hospital. It was through his medical evaluation that is was determined he contracted the virus.

This is the fifth confirmed case in the state, and first death. The four other cases are all in Johnson County.

Gov. Kelly has also issued an emergency declaration meaning extra funds and resources will be available to state workers.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more as it becomes available.