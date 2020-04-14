Wrongfully convicted man gets compensation

A district judge ruled that a Sedgwick County man is entitled to compensation for a wrongful conviction.

Bobby Harper, who served 752 days in prison for a robbery he was later deemed to have no part in, was granted nearly 239-thousand dollars, a certificate of innocence, education and counseling benefits, and had his record expunged.

Unlike the other three lawsuits resolved under the 2018 mistaken-conviction statute, which were agreements between the Attorney General and the claimant, Harper's was resolved by a judge after hearing arguments.

“We are committed to faithfully administering the state’s mistaken-conviction law as the legislature wrote it,” Schmidt said. “The issue in this case was much different from previous cases because there was no dispute that Mr. Harper engaged in the acts he was accused of, but the Kansas Supreme Court had later determined those acts did not constitute a crime under Kansas law. The legal question was whether the mistaken conviction statute applied to that circumstance, and the court concluded it does. Mr. Harper can now receive the benefits to which he is entitled by law because of his mistaken conviction.”

Harper served two years for a 1987 robbery that was vacated in 1990.