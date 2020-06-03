Writer re-records "The Graduation Song" to honor 2020 graduates

“The Graduation Song,” a timeless song originally written in 1977, has been re-recorded to honor the 2020 high school seniors.

John Berry, author of the song, sent a request out on social media for fans to send pictures of their 2020 graduates. His request exceeded 400 photos.

Berry made a video with the pictures set to the re-recording to honor the accomplishments that many did not get to acknowledge to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berry re-recorded and co-produced the song with his son Caelan and his wife Robin during quarantine in their home studio. His family, also his band, each record their own parts at their home and in their studio during while social distancing measures are being enforced.

“The Graduation Song,” was originally recorded in 1981 on the In The Nighttime album.

Berry shared the song publicly at a special graduation ceremony in the Maury County Public School District in Columbia, Ten.

The ceremony was a special graduation intended to honor the students entering the military before their originally scheduled graduation date later in the summer, which they will not be able to attend.

Berry spoke at the commencement and said that he honored the pain they felt at not getting a normal graduation due to the pandemic. He said that graduating is a remarkable achievement and related it to his own 1977 graduation. He said that re-recording the song that holds such a special place in his heart was a, “labor of love.”

The video can be seen on YouTube. The song can be downloaded and streamed on all digital platforms.

