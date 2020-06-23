Worldwide Auto Plaza hosts fundraiser for family involved in Douglas Co. wreck

A two-car collision in Douglas County took the lives of Maurice Ross, his sister Anico Kirk, Anico's three kids and a family friend, Felecia Harvey. On Tuesday, Worldwide Auto Plaza brought the community together to show support.

"I work here at worldwide auto and they were personally known through them so we decided to come together and we made it work." said Jasmine Tolbert.

The staff at Worldwide Auto Plaza reached out to friends, family, and anyone that wanted to help support the family.

"We posted a lot of it on Facebook, social media, you know word of mouth and things like that and snapchat. We had flyers going and everything."

Volunteers of all ages washed cars, directed traffic, and prepared meals for anyone who donated to the family.

"It brings people close together but we have to think about these things in hindsight and to know that these things do happen to us and we need to live like such. We shouldn't forget the fallen but we have to remember that we were all family at one point in time." said Yuler Haggerty.

James Jones, a friend of the family involved in the wreck, is glad to see the community come together.

"I know it makes me feel good especially to see the community to come out like this and all of the support we're getting, you know just for this like I said you know we had to come out and do something especially after the tragic thing that happened so we're really glad that everybody showed up and showed out."

Worldwide Auto Zone says they were able to reach their goal of $10,000.