Worlds of Fun reopening soon with changes

Worlds of Fun has announced a reopening date of June 22.

This comes after the amusement park developed an extensive coronavirus reopening plan to help reduce the spread of germs.

All guests must schedule their visit in advance through their website or mobile app before coming to the park. In addition, at least one member of the group must have the park mobile app on their phone.

All guests and associates will be required to wear masks while in the park.

Also, health screenings and temperature checks will be required for all guests and associates.

Hand sanitation stations have been added throughout the park.

Click here for essential information for what to do before you arrive at Worlds of Fun, what you’ll see and experience when you arrive, and how to make the most of your visit while you’re here.

A park spokesman says they are working through the opening of Oceans of Fun now, and they will provide another update once everything has been finalized.