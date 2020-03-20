Working from home? Set schedule, embrace technology

Brie Parks is among the nearly 600 Advisors Excel employees who made the shift to working from home this week, as companies do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"I have a laptop. I have log-in access to everything I need," she said. "I'm learning so many things about technology, that's for sure!"

But with two young daughters at home, it hasn't all been smooth sailing. They started with a schedule - crafts and riding bikes while Brie worked. By Day 3, it was rolling with the punches.

Brie posted a photo on Facebook, as she hunkered down in a closet while attempting to make a video.

"I had to record a conversation that we're pushing out to clients - and they're a little loud - so I was hiding in the closet so I wouldn't have background noise," she laughed. "Eventually, they did find a way to break in - thank god for the mute button!"

Experts say managing expectations is a key to successfully switching from office to home office.

Other advice includes setting up a schedule with regular hours; have a dedicated work space; take breaks; communicate constantly with managers and colleagues; and utilize technology. Some video chat sites like Zoom have special resources to help companies shift to virtual offices.

Also, don't underestimate the power of getting out of your PJs.

"I need to get up and get dressed," Brie said. "It just makes me feel like I'm being more productive."

When it's all said and done, Brie says she thinks this time will be a positive.

"Honestly, I feel more connected to my team," she said. "It's really easy to get in a bubble when you know you can just walk across the room and talk to someone or send an email, but knowing tha you don't have the luxury of walking across the room to talk to somebody really forces you to find ways to communicate with people."

Experts also suggest staying connected with virtual socializing so you don't feel isolated.

