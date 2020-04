One woman was taken into custody in connection to a stabbing at 14th and Tyler.

Topeka Police stopped a vehicle at the Walgreens on 10th and Topeka. Two women got out of the vehicle. One of them was taken into custody, the other was determined not to be involved in the crime.

Officers say they found one man with a non-life threatening injury at 600 SW 14th St. He was taken to the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.