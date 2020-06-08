Woman shows up early Monday at Topeka hospital with gunshot wound

A female suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand showed up early Monday at the emergency department of a Topeka hopsital, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. after the woman was taken by private vehicle to Stormont Vail Hospital.

Police units were on the way to the hospital to investigate as of 6:35 a.m.

Officers later were searching for evidence in the 400 block of S.W. Taylor, where the shooting was believed to have occurred.

Additional details on the incident weren't immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information on this developing story.