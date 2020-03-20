Woman sentenced to life in prison for killing at Perry Lake

A Baldwin City woman has been sentenced to life in prison for her role in the 2018 shooting death of her mother's boyfriend.

Jefferson County Attorney Josh Ney announced Wednesday that Ashlyn Hemmerling was sentenced after pleading guilty to first-degree murder last year in the March 2018 shooting death of 22-year-old Taylor Dean Sawyer, of Lawrence, in a remote area of Perry Lake.

Her boyfriend, 23-year-old Jonathan Blevins, was sentenced last year to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years. Authorities said previously Hemmerling helped plan the shooting, which likely involved a domestic dispute and drug use.