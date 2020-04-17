Woman killed in Brown Co. fire identified

Authorities have released the name of a woman who passed away in a Brown Co. house fire.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says crews responded just after 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning to Highway 36 and Sycamore St. in Fairview.

A family member told MSC News that 74-year-old Delores Goens and her husband initially escaped the home, but she went back inside to try to save a dog, and did not survive.

Her husband was checked at the hospital, but merchant says he was not seriously hurt.

The cause remains under investigation, but it's believed to be accidental.