Woman killed in Brown Co. fire identified

FAIRVIEW, Kan. (WIBW) -- Authorities have released the name of a woman who passed away in a Brown Co. house fire.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says crews responded just after 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning to Highway 36 and Sycamore St. in Fairview.
A family member told MSC News that 74-year-old Delores Goens and her husband initially escaped the home, but she went back inside to try to save a dog, and did not survive.
Her husband was checked at the hospital, but merchant says he was not seriously hurt.
The cause remains under investigation, but it's believed to be accidental.