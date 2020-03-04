Woman honored for life-saving actions

This month's Champion of Character award goes to a woman whose quick thinking saved a man's life.

Safe Streets Coalition gave Lina Petrel the award for life-saving actions on October 29th last year.

Petrel immediately alerted officers after noticing a man's comment's about self-harm on social media. They were able to quickly locate the man, who was found inside a home attempting to commit suicide.

Officers say if it weren't for Petrel's actions, they may have arrived when it was too late.

"I wouldn't say hero,” Petrel said. “Honestly I never expected that. It was just common sense type stuff."

Petrel says it's important that if you suspect something may be wrong, it doesn't hurt to say something.

She was awarded for demonstrating benevolence, cautiousness, and sensitivity.