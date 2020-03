One woman is in the hospital this morning after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in south Topeka.

According to police, the woman was riding her bike to work in the northbound lanes of SW Topeka Blvd. when she was clipped by a car.

Police say the car did not stop.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact crime stoppers at 785-234-007.