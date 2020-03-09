Woman convicted of crash that killed 5 kids gets 18 years

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. -- A Maryland woman convicted of killing five children and an adult passenger in a drunk driving crash has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. The Washington Post reports 33-year-old Dominique Taylor faced up to 30 years, but was handed a prison term about a dozen years lighter Friday.

Police and prosecutors have said she was driving above the legal limit of alcohol when she left a house party after 4 a.m. in February 2019. She reportedly lost control of her SUV and swerved into trees, tossing the five unrestrained kids into a snowy field. The children included her two kids and three other relatives.

 