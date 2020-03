Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced today that he has filed criminal charges against Raishawn Smith-Parker, 47, in relation to the death of Kelly Parker, 51.

Parker was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on February 29. Smith-Parker was arrested and now faces a charge of Murder in the Second Degree, charged alternatively as reckless and intentional. She is being held on a $500,000 bond and her next court date is March.