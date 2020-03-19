Woman arrested after stolen vehicle located

One person was arrested after a stolen vehicle was recovered by the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies located a blue 2014 Ford Explorer yesterday near Gordon and Monroe. Deputies also confirmed that the vehicle's tag was reported stolen from a 2015 Ford Explorer, and found narcotics inside the vehicle.

They located a female subject matching the description of the stolen vehicle's driver in the area.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Tena Moppin, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with vehicle theft, identity theft, drug possession, and interference with an officer.