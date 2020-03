Officers with the Topeka Police Department arrested a woman in connection with a report of shots fired on SE Kellam Friday morning.

Adrianna Pacheco, 36, of Topeka, was taken into custody and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. She was charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Discharging a Firearm on a Public Roadway.

The incident is still under investigation.