Woman, 19, jailed in Jefferson County on aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer

A 19-year-old woman was being held on $50,000 bond Monday morning in the Jefferson County Jail in Oskaloosa in connection with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and other offenses.

The woman, Secret Humphery, was booked inito jail at 1:07 a.m. Monday.

She was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies.

According to Jefferson County authorities, Humphrey was being held in jail in connection with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, causing great bodily harm; assault of a law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct; purchase, possession or consuming liquor by a minor 18 to 20 years of age; and interference on a law enforcement officer.

Additional details regarding the circumstances leading to Humphrey's arrest weren't immediately available.

