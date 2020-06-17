Wolfe’s Camera Shop features gifts for celebrating a socially distant Father’s Day

Father’s Day plans for over a third of Americans will be impacted by social-distancing guidelines, a survey from TopCashback found.

The same survey taken by just over 3,000 adults found that almost a quarter of dads would like something tech-related this year.

The pandemic has also changed selling strategies for Wolfe’s Camera Shop in Topeka, which CEO Mike Worswick said Wednesday would normally be a time the store would be promoting cameras, but it is still possible to take advantage of a time when people are relying on technology.

“We have so many other things that help people enjoy life better and right now with so many people needing to do more Zoom meetings, use their phone to communicate with people because they're social distancing we've developed a lot of new products to help them out in that area," Worswick said.

This year, the store is featuring products like phone tripods, mounts and lights to give a video conference call a more professional look and Worswick said it’ll stand out.

"It's a gadget that dad doesn't have, it's not another necktie, it's not another shirt this is something that'll work with virtually any phone and it's probably something dad doesn't have."

There’s also the option to take advantage of a new hobby dad may have developed while staying at home with a weather center or a tabletop telescope for stargazing.

"People who are staying home more are thinking 'gee what are we going to do? and going out and looking at the night sky is certainly an opportunity that people are taking advantage of."

For a spin on a traditional and sentimental gift, Wolfe’s can also add a family photo to metal, stone, dishware just from a digital file or cell phone picture.

“We can print that picture on metal, on a coffee mug, do something as simple as just giving dad a new picture to remember me by when we can't be together because of the social distancing issues."

A breakdown of the results from what dads would like can be found below.

What dads really want this Father’s Day (top five responses)

Tools (25 percent)

Gift card (24 percent)

Technology [TV, phone, etc.] (24 percent)

Nothing (18 percent)

Clothes/tie (17 percent)

Father's Day is Sunday, June 21st.