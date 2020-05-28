Wolfe's Camera Shop Staying

Kansas's largest camera store will be staying in Topeka.

Wolfe's camera shop was planning on selling three buildings and even had a buyer secured, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Owner Mike Worswick says he believes the financial hardships that have come with the pandemic are what let the buyer to have to rescind their offer.

Worswick added that despite the unforeseen delay in his retirement, he is "not disappointed at all" and is happy to be at Wolfe's until they can find a new buyer.

