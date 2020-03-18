Witness points to defendant in car-to-car murder case

A witness pointed to Zachary Jacob McFall on Wednesday to identify him as the driver of the car carrying a gunman who fired shots at a second car, fatally wounding that car's driver.

McFall, who is charged in the death of Joaquin McKinney, 16, who was fatally wounded on July 25, 2019, at S.E. 37th and Adams, returns to court on Thursday in the fourth day of his trial in Shawnee County District Court.

McFall, now 17, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, felony first-degree murder, and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle. McFall was 16 at the time of the slaying.

On Tuesday, jurors watched dash cam video in an ambulance that showed a gunman's car speeding after a white car as shots were fired by what a witness said was a gunman armed with a semiautomatic rifle leaning out a car and triggering what sounded like 30 rounds in the fatal shooting of McKinney.

The witness, an emergency medical technician, was driving an ambulance carrying a patient on July 25, 2019, during the car-to-car shooting at S.E. 37th and Adams.

A short time before the fatal shooting, Darin Disney was working in a yard at S.E. Fremont and Irvingham when he saw a man in a white car extend his arm out of the car and fire five shots, then drove from the area. Disney testified on Wednesday afternoon.

A four-door blue car driven by McFall and carrying two other men pulled up, and someone said, "Let's get 'em."

A young Caucasian got in the driver's seat of the blue car, and two other men, one carrying a book bag and the other a bag with something wrapped in it, also got in the car, which was driven in the direction of S.E. 37th and Adams, Disney testified.

"Then it was like a war erupted," Disney said of the gunfire.

After the gunfire, the blue car returned to the area, where two of the three young men were dropped off.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Dan Dunbar questioned Disney, who identified McFall as driving the blue car.

"He's wearing a purple shirt," Disney said, pointing to McFall sitting at the defense table.

Earlier on Wednesday, jurors saw a trajectory rod that police used to illustrate how a rifle bullet fired from one car punched a hole through the rear window of a car driven by McKinney, punctured a head cushion and struck McKinney in the head, killing him.

Dr. Alan Martinez, deputy Shawnee County District Coroner, testified the bullet struck the back of McKinney's head, causing a star-shaped wound that was lethal.

McKinney also suffered a second gunshot wound that passed through his right thigh, traversin from side to side, said Martinez, a forensic pathologist. That wound would have been survivable.

McKinney had marijuana in his system, Martinez testified.

Topeka police officer Matt Ford, a Crime Scene Investigation unit officer, told jurors about a series of bullet holes found in the white Mercury Grand Marquis that McKinney was driving.

When the green trajectory rod was placed on the moon-shaped remains of a bullet hole in the rear window of the Grand Marquis and placed through the bullet hole in the head cushion in the driver's seat, it demonstrated to jurors how the projectile struck McKinney in the head.

Ford testified that one bullet that punctured a hole in the right rear quarter panel behind the right rear tire, and Ford said spent projectiles were found in the Grand Marquis trunk. McKinney, the slaying victim, was the driver of the white car. The two cars were eastbound on 37th.

Witnesses have testified they saw a male teen was sitting in the passenger side window sill with his left elbow on the car roof with a rifle.

"He had posted up and was triggering off shots," one witness testified, estimating 30 shots were fired from a semiautomatic rifle.

A short distance east of the intersection, the white car went off the road and rolled to a stop. Three other people in the white car opened doors to flee the white car, but McKinney's driver-side door remained closed.

Two other co-defendants, Lavonte Deshone Johnson, 23, and Danny Kaye Williams, now 17, also are charged with premeditated first-degree murder, felony first-degree murder, and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.