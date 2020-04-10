With coronavirus concerns lingering, Easter services streaming online

As large gatherings are out this spring because of coronavirus concerns, many Topeka-area congregations the past few weeks have been conducting their services online through platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Zoom

That will be the case again this weekend, as Easter services will be streamed live by many congregations, inclulding Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 S.W. 17th.

"Easter this year is going to be a little different," said the Rev. Greg Hammes, pastor of the Most Pure Heart of Mary church. "With the pademic, we won't be able to have Easter egg hunts in the normal sense. But we have all this technology that we still can gather."

Many local congregations suspended in-person worship services starting March 15, before stay-at-home orders were issued by local and state officials.

Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church is among those that have been streaming their sevices.

"For the most part, everybody understands," Hammes said. "This is about loving our neighbor and protecting and saving lives.

"It still doesn't make it any easier. For some folks, it's hard not to come to church -- myself included."

Hammes said most church members are on board with suspending services this year -- including Easter .

"This is the biggest day of the year -- Easter," Hammes said. "It is a huge sacrifice. But Jesus gave his life for others, and that's what we're doing -- it's for other people."

Among other local churches to stream services online is New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2801 S.E, Indiana Ave.

The church's pastor, the Rev Delmar White, says the congregation has been streaming services the past few Sundays, in addition to other regularly scheduled meetings like Bible studies.

New Mount Zion also won't have its community Easter egg hunt as it has the past three years, when up to 1,200 people gathered on the church lawn.

White added that the online Easter service will allow members of his congregations to "celebrate the resurrected Christ" as they gather together via social media.

He said he also has been reaching out to many of the church's members directly through phone calls.

Meanwhile, members of Temple Beth Sholom, Topeka's Jewish congregation at 4200 S.W. Munson, also have been worshiping online in recent weeks.

Temple members began their Passover observance on Wednesday night.

Rather than gathering for a traditional congregational Seder dinner at the temple, members held those meals in their homes.

While members weren't able to gather together in person, Rabbi Debbie Stiel, of Temple Beth Sholom, said a congregational Seder meal was to be held Thursday night on the Zoom online platform.

And at the Islamic Center of Topeka, 1115 S.E. 27th, services were suspended indefinitely after March 13.

Imam Omar Hazim said about 100 people usually turn out for Friday prayer services at the mosque.

He said he prepared the members a couple of weeks before the mosque was closed that services could be suspended should the coronavirus become widespread.

Hazim added that while mosques, churches and synagogues were important, it is still possible to worship even if the buildings are closed.

Many congregations will continue to stream services online for the forseeable future, with no timetable on when they might reopen their doors for in-person gatherings.