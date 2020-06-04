Ticket for Kansas Cash jackpot sold in northeast Kansas

Somebody is nearly a quarter of a million dollars richer thanks to the Kansas Lottery.

The agency says a ticket purchased for last night's Super Kansas Cash Lottery drawing matched all five numbers and the cash ball.

Here are the numbers -- 5, 8, 9, 12, and 27, and 2 for the cash ball.

If that's your ticket, the 230-thousand dollar jackpot is all yours.

Officials say it was sold somewhere here in northeast Kansas.

Lottery officials say a $100,000 thousand dollar winning Super Kansas Cash jackpot remains unclaimed from a drawing on May 2nd.

