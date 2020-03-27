Winfield residents play Tic-Tac-Toe with Senior Citizens

With senior citizens most susceptible to catching COVID-19, many of the elderly have been forced into isolation. But a couple of Winfield residents wanted to share a smile with some retired citizens.

Danielle Garver and her daughter Addison Garver were pictured playing Tic-Tac-Toe with residents of the Winfield Senior Living Community. The pair stood outside a window and used blue masking tape to create the boxes. A few center residents sat on the other side of the window and played the game.

Those pictures were posted on the senior living center's Facebook page and the post has over 10,000 shares.

The Garver's aren't related to anyone they were playing Tic-Tac-Toe with. The two just wanted to spread smiles, while maintaining safe social distancing.