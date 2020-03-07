Windy Sunday, rain moving in Sunday night

Windy and warm weather will continue for the rest of the weekend before rain moves in Sunday night and Monday.

South winds will stay breezy through the overnight. This will keep temperatures mild with lows only falling into the mid 40s by Sunday morning.

Gusty winds will stay with us on Sunday with gusts between 30 and 40 mph during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s as clouds increase through the day.

Scattered rain showers will begin to develop after dark Sunday evening with rain becoming more widespread throughout Sunday night.

Occasional showers and even a few thunderstorms will linger throughout the day Monday, so it could be a wet commute for the start of the workweek.

Temperatures will turn colder behind a cold front with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s Monday afternoon with similar numbers for the remainder of the week.

Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday night.