Windy & sharply colder today

Sharply colder weather is expected today with temperatures staying cool for the weekend.

Gusty winds will continue this morning, but they will gradually diminish later this afternoon.

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine as highs reach the upper 30s to lower 40s, which is about 30 to 40 degrees colder than yesterday.

A hard freeze is expected tonight with clear skies and light winds. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 20s by Saturday morning.

Highs will stay in the upper 40s to near 50 for both Saturday and Sunday. Another system will bring some more rain to the area with activity beginning Saturday night.

Temperatures will remain warm enough where most of the precipitation will fall as rain. There is a slight chance that a few wet snowflakes could mix in, but there will not be any accumulation.

Rain will last into Sunday, especially during the morning, before showers gradually diminish through the afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of a quarter to half inch are likely for most areas with lower amounts near the Nebraska border.

Temperatures will warm up for next week with highs mainly in the 60s.

