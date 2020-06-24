Willis man, 20, sentenced to 10 years in prison on sexual battery conviction

A 20-year-old Willis man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars after his conviction on sexual battery charges, according to KNZA Radio.

Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said the man, Anthony Lay, also will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years after his release from prison, the radio station reports.

Lay was sentenced on Monday in Brown County District Court in Hiawatha on charges from three cases that dated back to 2018, according to KNZA.

The cases included felony criminal possession of a firearm and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

Sentences in all three cases were ordered to be served at the same time, KNZA says.

Lay had pleaded no contest to the aggravated sexual battery charge in January. He originally had been charged with rape, KNZA says.

Lay was arrested in January 2019 by the Hiawatha Police Department on the rape count.

The town of Willis is about 5 miles north of Horton in Brown County. According to the 2010 census, the population of Willis was 38 people.