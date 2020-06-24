Advertisement

Willis man, 20, sentenced to 10 years in prison on sexual battery conviction

Anthony Lay, 20, of Willis, was sentenced Monday in Brown County District Court to 10 years in prison after his conviction on aggravated sexual battery charges, according to KNZA Radio.
Anthony Lay, 20, of Willis, was sentenced Monday in Brown County District Court to 10 years in prison after his conviction on aggravated sexual battery charges, according to KNZA Radio. (WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 20-year-old Willis man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars after his conviction on sexual battery charges, according to KNZA Radio.

Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said the man, Anthony Lay, also will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years after his release from prison, the radio station reports.

Lay was sentenced on Monday in Brown County District Court in Hiawatha on charges from three cases that dated back to 2018, according to KNZA.

The cases included felony criminal possession of a firearm and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

Sentences in all three cases were ordered to be served at the same time, KNZA says.

Lay had pleaded no contest to the aggravated sexual battery charge in January. He originally had been charged with rape, KNZA says.

Lay was arrested in January 2019 by the Hiawatha Police Department on the rape count.

The town of Willis is about 5 miles north of Horton in Brown County. According to the 2010 census, the population of Willis was 38 people.

Latest News

News

13 NEWS This Morning Hour 2

Updated: 16 minutes ago
13 NEWS This Morning Hour 2

News

Hot today, storms tonight

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

Milford boy, 13, dies after semi-bicycle collision in Hillsboro

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 13-year-old boy from Milford died Thursday after a bicycle-semi collision in Hillsboro.

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hot today, storms tonight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Heat today, severe storms late this afternoon into tonight

News

Dozens gather at Kansas Statehouse to call for change, honor memory of Dominque White

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The night was about looking back on the memories of people killed - but it was also about looking forward towards change.

Latest News

News

Aggieville Business Association connected with a COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Aggieville Business Association connected with a COVID-19 outbreak. Riley County health officials say at least 30 recent positive cases have ties to the popular business district.

News

Washburn University expects enrollment drop for next school year

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Washburn University Board of Regents has approved a budge for the University for the next fiscal year.

News

Manhattan Public Library expanding services

Updated: 11 hours ago
Prior to COVID-19 restrictions, the Manhattan Public Library saw nearly one thousand patrons coming through their doors on a daily basis.

News

Glory Days Pizza is among first of businesses to make the “Topeka Promise”

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Glory Days Pizza has been doing curbside pickup and contactless delivery since March to keep employees and customers safe.

News

Glory Days Pizza is among first of businesses to make the “Topeka Promise”

Updated: 11 hours ago
Glory Days Pizza has been doing curbside pickup and contactless delivery since March to keep employees and customers safe.

News

Shawnee Co. Board of Health receives mental health services update

Updated: 11 hours ago
Mental health has been a big concern throughout the coronavirus pandemic and the effect all this is having on Kansans.